3 more cases of African swine fever in German wild boars
Three more cases of African swine fever (ASF) have been detected in wild boars in Germany.
According to Reuters, the cases have been confirmed in the eastern state of Brandenburg.
The federal agriculture ministry in Germany says that all cases of ASF have so far been in wild boars and not in any pig farms.
The latest three cases are in the same area that the first cases were detected in September.
Previously, the government in Germany said: “The hunting of wild boar is significantly intensified.”
China bans import of German pork
Last month, China decided to ban the import of German pork as a result of the ASF outbreak.
The ban is an enormous blow for German pork producers, who exported over €1 billion worth of pork to China last year.
The Department of Agriculture here has previously warned pig farmers to step up measures to ensure an outbreak does not occur in Ireland.