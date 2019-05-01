3 ‘influential speakers’ lined up for Cavan Macra young farmer event

Cavan’s newest Macra na Feirme club, Sliabh Glah Macra, will host a young farmer meeting tomorrow night, Thursday, May 2, at 8:00pm at the Kesh Bar, Cavan.

According to a statement from the club, “three influential speakers” have been selected to speak at the event.

Firstly, local livestock and small animal vet Finbarr Kiernan will give an overview of best practice in animal husbandry on beef, sheep and dairy farms.

Kiernan will also offer advice on disease prevention; plus, he will give farmers at the meeting advice and tips on improving their herd’s overall health.

Teagasc’s Donal Patton will also be there on the night.

Patton will give an overview on Irish dairy systems and again, outline best practice in dairy farming with regards to breeding, feeding and grass utilisation.

Advertisement

Patton will also outline the opportunities and challenges associated with getting involved in a contract-rearing enterprise.

Finally, vice president of the Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA) Tom Canning will also be in attendance to highlight the incentives that are currently available to young farmers.

Canning will outline incentives that are currently available to farmers, such as the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) and outline the process involved in applying for these schemes.

All speakers will be available to take any questions that farmers at the meeting may have.

Speaking to AgriLand ahead of the event, John Breslin, one of the event organisers urged all farmers to attend.

“The discussion will be a very informative one and I’m sure there will be something for all farmers – both young and old – to learn at the event.”