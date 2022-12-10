At the recent Rare and Minority Breed Sale at Tullamore Mart, prices reached a high of €1,280.

150 females were entered into the sale on November 26, but before any bids were placed in the ring a pre-sale show was held from nine of the 14 breeds on offer.

A champion and reserve champion were knocked down, with the champion title awarded to a Border Leicester bred by Coote Geelan.

The title of reserve champion was awarded to a Rouge de l’Ouest ewe lamb bred by Co. Cavan natives Oliver and Claire Keaskin.

Advertisement

The award for the best-presented pen of sheep went to Simon Gilbert, for a pen of four Ryelands.

Average and top price for each of the breeds on offer are listed below:

Border Leicester: Averaged €520 and top prices was €720;

Blue Texel: Averaged €227 and top price was €300;

Clunforest: Averaged €100 and top price was €180;

Dassenkop: Averaged €570 and top prices was €680;

Dutch Spotted: Ewes averaged €1,000 and top price was €1,000; Ewe lambs averaged €805 and top price was €1,280;

Easycare (ewe lambs): Averaged €100 and top price was €100;

Herdwick: Averaged €164 and top price was €250;

Jacob: Averaged €217 and top price was €280;

Kerry Hill: Averaged €160 and top price was €160;

Rouge de l’Ouest: Averaged €608 and top price was €700;

Ryeland: Averaged €238 and top price was €250;

Soay: Averaged €80 and top price was €110;

Wenselydale; Averaged €300 and top price was €300;

Zwartbles: Averaged €177 and top price was €280.

Speaking to Agriland after the sale, its chief organiser Jim Croke said: “As the dust settles, overall, I felt that the rare breed sale was a great success. Image source: Lauren Payne Photography

“To have doubled in size in year two of its existence was tremendous and great to see,” he added.

Advertisement

“I believe the sale is a great opportunity for small holders of rare and minority breeds to showcase and sell their breeds. Image source: Lauren Payne Photography Image source: Lauren Payne Photgraphy

“This year we had a show before sale which was brilliant to showcase nine different breeds you might not see at any other show lined up for a battle to become overall and reserve champion,” the organiser continued.

“I’d like to thank everyone who helped to make the event the success it was and we are already looking forward to next year again.”