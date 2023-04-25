Following on from the exhibition held in Croke Park last month, Certified Irish Angus has announced the teams that will be progressing forward as finalists for its Certified Irish Angus Schools’ Competition 2025.

The Certified Irish Angus Schools’ competition, run in association with ABP and Kepak, challenges students to rear five Irish Angus calves for beef production over 18 months.

The five group finalists and their schools are:

Loretto Secondary School, Clonmel, Co.Tipperary – Sophie Dennehy, Emma Carey, Katie Butler, Lucy Carney;

Mercy Secondary School Kilbeggan, Co. Westmeath – Owen Robinson, Jack Larkin and Shane King;

Scoil Chríost Rí, Portlaoise, Co. Laois – Sinead Slevin, Jill Sheehy and Carol Sheehy.

Saint Claire’s Secondary School, Ballyjamesduff, Co.Cavan – Tara McCabe, Ellen McCaul and Bláthnaid Farrelly and Nicole Briordy;

Villier’s School, Co. Limerick – Ben Atkinson, Sean O’Brien, Simon Austin and Patrick Barry.

The five groups will receive their calves to rear at this year’s National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co. Laois, in September.

Certified Irish Angus

Along with promoting the brand, the competition also aims to communicate the care required to produce quality beef for consumers.

The winning students receive a grant of €2,000 towards their further education.

42 teams reached the semi-finals of the 2023 competition and displayed their ideas at the exhibition in Croke Park on Friday, March 31, where the winners of the 2023 competition were also announced.

Peter O’Neill, Amy Higgins, Oisín Colleran, and Cormac Delaney were announced as the overall winners at the awards ceremony.

The Galway students completed a project focussed on improving the quality of beef for consumers.

As part of their research, they conducted a survey to gain an insight into the beef purchasing habits of consumers. The project examined topics including animal husbandry and grassland management.

On behalf of ABP, Kepak and Certified Irish Angus we would like to thank you for your continued support of the Schools Competition.

The challenge will begin in September, and the five sets of students will rear the animals over the following 18 months until slaughter.