The Wheat Initiative (WI) stands out as one of the most coordinated projects, conceived to address the challenge of future food security around the world. It was established in 2011.

It is the ‘brain child’ of the G20, an intergovernmental forum, representing 19 countries and the European Union (EU).

The past few days have seen John Spink, head of Teagasc’s head of Crops, Environment and Land Use Programme, participating in a meeting of G20 chief agricultural scientists in India.

Wheat Initiative

Spink was there in his capacity as chair of the Wheat Initiative’s Institutions’ Coordination Committee.

According to Spink, Ireland is playing a key role in helping to deliver the objectives established for the initiative.

He explained to Agriland: “WI is allowing research scientists and agronomists from around the world to exchange ideas where wheat-focused technologies are concerned.

“This includes the identification of new genetic material and the development of evolving crop management systems.

“The work of Teagasc’s Dr. Steven Kildea in developing new integrated pest management control systems as a disease control option for wheat crops is a case in point.

“The sharing of information across the WI’s global network is helping to maximise the research and development effort that can be brought to bear on this crucially important issue at an international level.”

G20 and wheat

So the question arises as to why the G2O has singled out wheat in this way.

Advertisement

“It is the world’s most commonly traded cereal. In turn, this reflects wheat’s role as a key food source in so many countries,” Spink continued.

Ireland is playing a key role in developing the overall WI project. In addition to John Spink, Prof. Fiona Doohan, from University College Dublin (UCD), sits on the project’s scientific board.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Teagasc’s Dr. Ewen Mullins sits on the WI’s research committee.

The presentation given in India by John Spink highlighted the collaborative nature of the research work ongoing under the auspices of WI.

“A key objective has been to enhance sustainable wheat production under increased climate stress, and access to the best and safest technologies in breeding, agronomy, plant nutrition and protection against pathogens and pests,” he continued.

“These factors are essential and have to be implemented through a strong science-based framework.”

John Spink also outlined the programmes of the WI, including the Alliance for Wheat Adaption to Heat and Drought (AHEAD) and the Wheat Initiative Crop Health Alliance (Watch-A), the 10+ Wheat Genomes Project, the International Wheat Genome Sequencing Consortium (IWGSC), as well as the International Wheat Yield Partnership (IWYP).

For the record, Irish farmers traditionally grow the world’s highest yielding wheat crops.

Growers here are also renowned for their efficient use of crop inputs. In contrast, Irish land values are among the highest in the world.