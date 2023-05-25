The Carrick on Shannon 2023 Winter Fair of commercial livestock is set to take place across two weekends this year.

The event previously ran over two days with showing taking place on the Sunday and the sale taking place on the Monday, however this year it will be a three-day event.

This year, the show and sale of all adult cattle will take place on Monday, November 20, and the show and sale of all weanlings will be held on Sunday, November 26 and Monday, November 27.

The Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society has said that the decision to change the running order was made due to “an increase in numbers in recent years and to create a safer event”.

As was the case last year, only five exhibits will be allowed per exhibitor and this year, and all animals must be in the exhibitor’s herd on or before August 31.

Advertisement

In a statement, the organisers said: “The society is very appreciative of the support from the many generous sponsors in hosting this event and look forward to creating a safe and successful event for their loyal exhibitors and patrons.”

The winter fair

The event has been growing in popularity and last year, over 420 cattle were offered for sale in the event.

With the huge growth in numbers and strong interest in commercial cattle, the sale continued into the early hours of Tuesday morning last year.

The top price of the 2022 sale went through the ring at 2:20a.m on the Tuesday morning and it was Co. Mayo man Chris Daly’s 330kg Belgian Blue-cross heifer that took the top price of €14,500.

The second-highest price from last year’s sale was secured by Pearse Mc Namee from Convoy, Co. Donegal for his Junior Limousin Champion heifer. Weighing 325kg, the heifer sold for €12,800.