20 cattle stolen in central Armagh mid-week

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is investigating the theft of a number of cattle in Co. Armagh during the week.

According to the PSNI, 20 cattle were stolen sometime between 4:00pm on Wednesday, December 12 and 9:00am on Thursday, December 13.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of the village of Markethill, located in the centre of the Orchard County.

The PSNI are appealing for anyone to get in contact if they have knowledge of the incident, or if they feel they may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time in question.

The cattle were stolen from the Corran Road area, approximately three miles from Markethill.

Anyone who has information on this matter is urged to contact the PSNI on 101, with the incident reference of 266 13/12/18, or alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111.

This is not the first case of it’s type in Northern Ireland this year.

In May, between 40 and 50 cattle were stolen from a shed in Fivemiletown, Co. Tyrone.

And just two weeks prior to that, around 30 cattle were taken in two separate incidents, also in Tyrone.

In February, nine animals were taken from a shed, again in Tyrone.