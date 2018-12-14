Kehoe Farming launches new ration: Magic Reindeer Food

Wexford-based animal feed and bedding company, Kehoe Farming, has recently launched its latest innovative ration – in good time for Christmas – Magic Reindeer Food.

The product is retailed at €2 and all proceeds raised will go to Embrace Farm and Clongeen National School.

A statement from the company outlined that Kehoe Farming decided to develop the new ration especially for Santa’s reindeer this Christmas.

According to the statement, when sprinkled on the lawn, the reindeer will see the sparkles and know where to land for some treats.

The small bags of ration come with a poem on the front: "Make a wish and close your eyes tight, Then sprinkle on your lawn at night, As Santa's reindeer fly and roam, This food will guide them to your home."

Speaking to AgriLand, feed operations manager, Pamela McCormack, outlined how the “reindeer food” can be obtained.

“The feed can be bought in petrol stations and pet shops in Wexford, New Ross and directly from the yard here near Foulksmills at a cost of €2.

It can also be posted in a personalised Christmas envelope with an additional cost of €1. These must be ordered before Wednesday, December 19, to ensure they arrive before Santa.

McCormack added: “The idea for the reindeer food came about after a chat with Santa who explained how important it was to have good nutritious treats for Rudolf and his team after all the long hours they put in while travelling across the world to deliver presents to all the boys and girls.”

Kehoe Farming Ltd is a feed mill producing rations and feed for animals including cattle and horses.

The company also specialises in animal bedding such as cubicle and pet bedding along with haylage products for goats and horses.