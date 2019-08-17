2 cars and a John Deere gator on offer in Combines 4 Charity ‘mega draw’

Combines 4 Charity is marking its 10th anniversary this year, and to celebrate the group is organising a ‘mega draw’ that will see two cars, a John Deere Gator and several other prizes given away.

The money raised from the draw will be donated to a number of worthwhile charities, including: the National Rehabilitation Hospital (NRH); children’s charity Barnardos; and the Gary Kelly Cancer Support Centre (CSC).

“This year, we are super excited to announce that we will be holding a draw for sensational prizes and as ever all proceeds raised will be going to support our chosen charities,” Combines 4 Charity said on its website.

The 10 prizes (in descending order from the top prize) are: A Volkswagen Amorak 3.0 V6;

A Volkswagen T-ROC 1.0;

A John Deere Gator;

€20,000 in cash;

An FBD hotel and resort voucher worth €3,000;

A Brown Thomas gift voucher worth €3,000;

An all-expenses paid trip to the John Deere factory in Germany;

An all-expenses paid trip to the Krone factory in Germany;

A television; and

An Apple iPad.

A number of other organisations are also getting in on the act to support the group and its chosen charities, including FBD and Meath Farm Machinery.

Tickets can be purchased for €50 (or €45 each if two or more are bought) through the Combines 4 Charity website, or at agricultural supply outlets around the north east of the country.

The draw will be held on January 11, 2020, at the Knightsbrook Hotel in Trim, Co. Meath. Combines 4 Charity will also have a presence at major upcoming agricultural shows, where tickets will also be on sale.

Commenting on its association with Combines 4 Charity, a statement from the NRH said: “We are hugely appreciative of the phenomenal amount of money raised over the years for the NRH Spinal Programme by this inspirational, hard working group.”

A comment from Barnardos said: “We are so grateful to Combines 4 Charity for its generosity over the past 10 years… [The group] has also been part of some very special Barnardos moments, and have taken some of the children we work with in the inner cities on their very first farmyard trip.”

Finally, a statement from the Gary Kelly CSC said: “Through the endeavors [of Combines 4 Charity] the Gary Kelly CSC has received both financial and media support, raising the charity profile and creating an awareness of the supports available.”

To learn more about the the draw, visit the Combines 4 Charity website or Facebook page.