180ac property achieves €3.2 million at auction

The sale of Newpark House, The Curragh, Co. Kildare, on circa 180ac, generated strong interest at auction, with the hammer dropping at €3.2 million, equating to an overall price per acre of €17,700, according to Jordan Auctioneers, Newbridge.

With an attendance of 60 at the recent auction in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge, the scene was set for a lively gathering.

‘One of the best farms’

Paddy Jordan opened the bidding at €1.5 million and, with over six parties offering, the price quickly rose to €3 million, at which point a quick recess and consultation with the vendor took place.

Jordan arrived back into the room and declared the property on the market and at this stage three serious bidders competed before the hammer dropped at €3.2 million.

The purchaser was a solicitor acting in trust for an undisclosed client, according to Jordan.

Newpark House was one of the best farms I have offered for sale, combining an excellent location with a superb quality holding.

The land comprised 180ac all in one large block and mostly in tillage with extensive road frontage and several access points. It was described as suitable for any number of uses.

The period house extends to circa 5,705ft² and, although said to be in need of some modernisation, it was described by the selling agents as “in generally good condition throughout.”

The yard comprises several old sheds and there is also a gate lodge and additional staff house said to be in good condition and occupied.

Jordan had been quoting €2.5 million for the entire prior to the auction.

“The sale went very well with strong interest from the outset and steady viewings. Brexit might have been hanging over the market, but the fact remains that premium properties will always be in demand,” he said.