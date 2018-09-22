180ac and 4 cottages on the market in Durrow

Famous for its annual All-Ireland scarecrow festival which attracts thousands of people, Durrow in Co. Laois has another interesting offering in the form of this property – which comprises 180ac, with four cottages.

“The buyer could look to renovate the four cottages individually and rent them out; alternatively they might modify it into two larger houses and rent,” said selling agent Clive Kavanagh of Jordan Auctioneers.

“There is likely to be a good market either on a long-term basis or a shorter-term Airbnb,” he said.

The proximity of Durrow Castle for weddings could create a good market for weekend rentals. An extra area of ground is included in the sale to provide a larger garden.

“The cottages were originally part of a much larger estate and used for workers’ accommodation. Many of the old features remain and they are architecturally similar to many buildings in the Durrow area.”

The property is located in the townslands of Moyne and Coolnabehy. “This is a very accessible location, close to the M8 and the M7. The holding is also within easy reach of Abbeyleix, Portlaoise and Kilkenny,” said Kavanagh.

This property has extensive frontage onto two roads, is mostly good quality, and suitable for arable or grazing purposes.

“The property is being offered for sale in three lots. Lot one comprises 76ac, with 25ac in mature timber, a shelter belt, with an asking price of €550,000.

“Lot two consists of the four cottages with kitchen, sitting room, bathroom and three bedrooms, which are all in need of some modernisation, on a site area of 0.64ac, with a guide price of €100,000.

“Lot three is made up of 104ac in the one block, currently in timber, with a mixture of hardwoods and softwoods. A premium is not payable. There is substantial road frontage and some old farm buildings, with the guide price at €300,000,” Kavanagh said.

The planned estate town of Durrow is known for its strong community spirit and amenities.

The entire holding will be auctioned on Thursday, October 4, at 3:00pm in the Abbeyleix Manor Hotel.