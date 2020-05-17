18-year-old killed in accident on Meath farm

An 18-year-old man has died following an accident on a farm yard in Co. Meath, according to An Garda Síochána.

The accident took place at Kellystown, near Slane, Co Meath a Garda spokesperson told AgriLand.

“The incident occurred shortly before 4:00pm on Saturday, May 16,” the representative added.

It’s understood the youth was carrying out works to a vehicle when he sustained serious injuries. He was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel but died a short time later.

“His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan.”

It was added that the scene has been examined by Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), while the local coroner has been notified.

Enquiries are ongoing but foul play is not suspected at this time, the spokesperson concluded.

Child Killed In Donegal Farm Accident

This is the latest in a series of farm-related fatalities in the past week. On Wednesday, May 13, a young girl was killed in a farm accident in Co. Donegal.

In a statement to AgriLand, a Garda spokesperson said:

“Gardaí in Carndonagh are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a female child following a farm accident in the Malin area, Inishowen, Co. Donegal.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:20pm [on] Wednesday, May 13. The child was pronounced dead at the scene and her body removed to Altnagelvin Area Hospital, Co. Derry.

“The scene is currently preserved for a full technical examination and the local coroner has been notified.”