18 agri-food tourism projects are to receive a total of €275,000 in funding from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, it has been confirmed.

Following a call for proposals for Agri-Food Tourism Initiatives under the 2021 Rural Innovation and Development Fund in January, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue announced the projects that will receive funding from his department.

In a statement today (Thursday, May 6) Minister McConalogue said: “2020 and 2021 have been difficult years for everyone so I am pleased to deliver some good news and support these initiatives in the agri-food tourism sector and build on progress already made. “

According to the department, funding of €275,010 has been made available to the following successful initiatives:

Drinks Ireland (Irish Whiskey 360°) – €17,678 Inis Meáin Restaurant and Suites (Inis Meáin Farm) – €24,754 The Honey Tour @Wildacres – €14,350 The Three Johns Killarney Food Experience – €12,528 Burren Eco Tourism Network (Burren Food Trail) – €25,000 Kilkenny County Council (Taste Kilkenny Digital and Social Media campaign) – €17,500 A Taste of Donegal Food Festival – €13,600 Achill Tourism (Hearth and Community Festival) – €13,600 Achonry Farmers Market – €13,600 Croagh Patrick Seafood Tours – €13,600 O’Connell Marketing/Taste Wexford (Taste Wexford Development)- €13,600 Cavan County Council (Cavan Food Network) – €13,600 Galway Co Council (Think Tank Agri Tourism and Food strategy) – €13,600 Tipperary Food Producers Network (Farm tours and experiences) – €13,600 Devenish Research Development and Innovation Ltd (Feasability Study for Foodscape) – €13,600 Athlone Chamber of Commerce (Athlone Food Network) – €13,600 Aran Island Food Tours – €13,600 Waterford County Festival of Food (Food the Waterford Way) – €13,600

Continuing, the minister said: “Food Wise 2025 highlights the natural synergy between agri-food and local tourism.

“I believe that agri-tourism is of great importance for rural areas in order to showcase their people, landscape, history and culture through agricultural produce, food and drink and local cuisine.

“In addition, it provides opportunities for rural businesses, including farmers, producers and artisans, to develop their products and services, connect with the community and visitors and improve skills and best practice.”