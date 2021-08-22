What the agent hails as 16ac of ‘top class lands’ are for sale by private treaty at Synone, Boherlahan, Cashel, Co. Tipperary.

“The prime-quality arable land is currently set in tillage. The lands are in one nice square block and well laid out in three good-sized fields, with a water connection, crush and holding pen,” said selling agent, Alison De Vere Hunt.

“With mature trees and hedges dotted around the bounds along with extensive road frontage, this is a property not to be missed. This is a manageable sized holding, ideal as an out-farm or hobby farm for someone with other interests.

“The land is located just over 12km from the village of Boherlahan and its amenities, such as: national school with astro turf; village hall; excellent sports grounds; pub; and church,” she said.

“The M8 is approximately 6km from the property. Here you can reach Cork city in just under an hour and Dublin in approximately an hour-and-a -half.

“Cashel town is approximately 7km from the property, home to the famous Rock of Cashel. Cashel is the nearest town to the holding. The heritage town has plenty to offer keen shoppers and restaurant enthusiasts.

“This property is of outstanding quality and superbly located in the heart of the Golden Vale. It is suitable for many farming practices and surrounded by rolling fields. This picturesque property is a true gem,” the agent said.

Guided in the region of €17,000/ac, viewing is strictly by appointment and can be organised through Alison.