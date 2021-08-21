The trade for cull ewes at marts has been extremely strong for a good while now, stretching back into last year.

Marts have seen record prices of over €200 for heavy cull ewes this year – with all weight categories of ewes generally a very good trade – while factories are paying as much as €3.30-3.60/kg currently for ewes, and have been for quite a while now.

With the breeding season for mid-season lambing flocks not a million miles away, now is a good time to assess your breeding flock and make decisions on which ewes will be fit for breeding, and which ones won’t be.

Those marked to be culled as far back as lambing or over the last few months, should be given a one-way ticket to either the mart or factory while the trade is still strong.

Holding on to problematic ewes is of no benefit to you and will not have a positive impact on flock productivity, or flock prolificacy.

Obviously, cases can be made for certain ewes who may be lame and can be treated, but if treatment fails – they should be waved goodbye.

It’s important to check the condition of your ewe flock well in advance of breeding anyway and see if any ewes need preferential treatment, or if any ewes are to be culled.

With demand strong and a good appetite for ewes seen by factories, now is as good a time as any to get rid of those problem ewes.