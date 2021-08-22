Likely to appeal to farmers in expansion mode or those seeking a hobby farm with new build potential, 46.2ac of land at Narraghmore, Co. Kildare, is for sale.

The property, which is on the market as the owner is scaling down his operations, is located in the townland of Battlemount close to Athy (12km), Kilcullen (20km), Newbridge/The Curragh (25km) and the M9 (7km.)

“The land at Narraghmore is accessed via a series of very good quality roads with extensive frontage,” said selling agent Clive Kavanagh of Jordan Auctioneers.

“There are superb views from the lands towards the Wicklow Mountains, with potential to construct a new residence, subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission.

“The property is ideal for any number of uses including dairy, equestrian or tillage. The 46.2ac is in six divisions with a traditional farmyard, derelict cottage and 400m frontage onto the local road. The land is all in grass in good-sized fields with mature timber and plenty of shelter.

“There is good farming hinterland with a mixture of tillage, dairy and cattle farmers,” added Clive.

“Land prices have generally been strong over the last number of years in the general region, with demand from all sectors.”

The guide price on the Narraghmore land is €640,000.

Further information on the private treaty sale is available from Clive Kavanagh or Paddy Jordan at Jordan Auctioneers.