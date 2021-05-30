What the selling agent hails as a ‘top quality residential holding, comprising approximately 165ac’ in north Cork, has come on the market.

Situated 2km from the village of Rathcormac, the property at Ballybrowney is located just off the M8, said agent Michael O’Donovan of Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan.

“The land is all in one block and laid out in 12 easily worked fields, with excellent road frontage and easy access points.

“These are top classed lands suitable for any type of farming enterprise, be it dairy, equestrian, tillage or beef. The lands are presently under a mixture of winter oats, spring barley and grassland,” Michael said. Four bedroom farmhouse

“The Rathcormac dwelling comprises a traditional four bedroom farmhouse, extending to approximately 150m², set back off the road and approached by a mature tree-lined avenue.

“The house is south facing, in a private setting with mature trees all around and a tarmac driveway,” said Michael.

The windows are double glazed aluminium, with oil-fired central heating and an oil-fired Aga cooker.

“The farmyard comprises a range of farm outbuildings, including: four round roof barns with lean-tos off; machinery sheds; a disused 12-unit milking parlour; a general purpose A-shed; and former calf sheds.

“There is evidence that this was a state-of-the-art farm in its day,” said the agent.

Advertisement

“The lands are rounded by the road on two sides, and by a stream on the northern side. The farm has some real character, with mature oak, ash and beech trees on the hedgerows. The location is excellent, given that it is only 20 minutes from the Jack Lynch tunnel in Cork city.”

The Rathcormac property comes with an asking price of €2,000,000.

“There is strong demand for land locally. Recent activity in the surrounding area has been mainly from dairy farmers with a mix of investment and equestrian interest,” said the agent.

Further information on the Rathcormac farm is available from Michael O’Donovan, Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan.