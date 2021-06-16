Farm-to-farm sale of cattle grew by over 210,000 head (16%) to 1.51 million in 2020, almost equaling the 1.53 million sold through marts in the same period according to online trading plaftorm, Tradeforus.

The platform plans to host a national ‘pricing dashboard’ for live animals sold farm-to-farm or for export – the first such price analysis of its kind for the Irish market.

Tradeforus was set up in 2020 to facilitate farmers in buying and selling cattle in a growing market of farm-to-farm livestock sales.

The platform’s marketing technology is linked to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) Animal Identification and Movement (AIM) database.

AIM database

According to Tradeforus, factors made transparent through AIM to both the potential buyer and seller, include an animal’s date of birth; movements; breed; residencies; days on farm; TB test date; and quality assurance (QA) farm status.

The trading process is facilitated by Tradeforus livestock officers who manage the sale.

Pricing dashboard for farm-to-farm sales

To match its existing pricing dashboard for factory-fit cattle, the platform will host an equivalent for live animals sold farm-to-farm or for export.

While those looking to buy and sell cattle currently follow mart and factory price reports with interest, Tradeforus says the sector is completely blind to the prices secured through farm-to-farm sales.

The new pricing dashboard will enable farmers to compare the latest prices secured in the mart ring with those through private sale.

Tradeforus has said that it also aims to establish, manage and grow producer groups – by facilitating the coordination of collective trade. Niall Claffey

Tradeforus business manager Niall Claffey said: “With an additional 210,000 cattle sold farm-to-farm last year, the pandemic has brought about a need for innovation and adaptability in the livestock trading landscape.”