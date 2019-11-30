16 further marts approved to read electronic sheep tags

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, has approved 16 further marts to read electronic sheep tags.

All sheep farmers, since June 1, 2019, have been required to tag all sheep and lambs with electronic identification (EID) tags.

Below is a link of the marts approved to read electronic sheep tags in each province.

Connacht/Ulster: Aurivo Co-Operative Livestock Mart: Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo;

Ballymote Mart: Ballymote, Co. Sligo;

Burke’s Livestock Mart: Maam Cross, Co. Galway;

Golden Vale Mart: Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim;

Headford Co-Operative Mart: Headford, Co. Galway;

Roscommon Co-Operative Livestock Mart: Circular Road, Co. Roscommon;

Tuam Co-Operative Mart Livestock Ltd: Tuam, Co. Galway;

Inishowen Co-Operative Society Livestock Mart: Moville Road, Carndonagh, Co. Donegal.

This now brings the total number of marts approved to read electronic sheep tags to 24. The new software module (EID) allows the mart to use the new Government Animal Identification Movement or AIM Ovine interface for sheep.

Advertisement Leinster: Blessington Mart: Blessington, Co. Wicklow;

Carnaross Mart: Kells, Co. Meath;

Carnew Mart: Carnew, Co. Wicklow;

Enniscorthy Livestock Mart: Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford;

Golden Vale Co-Operative Mart Ltd: Tullamore, Co. Offaly;

Kilkenny Co-Operative Livestock Mart: Cillin Hill, Co. Kilkenny;

Tullow Livestock Sales Ltd: Tullow, Co. Carlow;

Waterford Ross Maats Ltd: New Ross, Co. Wexford.

The EID is used to scan electronic tags on sheep as they enter the mart.

All sheep, including lambs presented for sale, must be identified with a full-set of EID tags; this includes one conventional tag in the animal’s left ear and a corresponding electronic tag placed in the right ear.

Munster: Cental Auctions Services Co-Operative Society Ltd: Roscrea, Co. Tipperary;

Clare Co-Operative Mart: Quin Road, Ennis, Co. Clare;

Cork Co-Operative Marts Ltd (Cahir): Cahir, Co. Tipperary;

Cork Co-Operative Marts Ltd (Fermoy): Corrin, Fermoy, Co. Cork;

Cork Co-Operative Marts Ltd (Macroom): Sleveen East, Macroom, Co. Cork;

Dingle Mart: Dingle, Co. Kerry;

Iveragh Co-Operative Mart: Cahirciveen, Co. Kerry;

Kenmare Mart: Kenmare, Co. Kerry.

Central Point of Recording

Furthermore, there are currently five sheep plants that have been approved by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine as a Central Point of Recording (CPR) as of June 5, 2019.

These include: Dawn Meats, Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo; Irish Country Meats, Navan, Co. Meath; Irish Country Meats, Camolin, Co. Wexford; Kepak Ltd, Athleague, Co. Roscommon; and Kildare Chilling Company, Kildare Town, Co. Kildare.