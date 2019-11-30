Kick-start your career: Looking for a fresh challenge in the agri sector?

Every month a wide range of jobs become available in the Irish agri sector, giving people the opportunity to pick out the perfect roles for themselves and their careers.

This week, AgriRecruit has a range of jobs available to suit various candidates, with vacancies including: account manager; part-time farm worker; health and safety advisor; sales representatives; and a yard manager.

Account Manager

Tama, the global crop packaging market leader, is recruiting for a Sales Account Manager for the Irish market, ideally based in/around the Connacht/Ulster areas (but not essential).

Joining the Tama UAT Ireland team, this role is responsible for customer sales and account management, product support and end-user pull through sales to a defined set of customers in Ireland.

The ideal candidate should have some sales account management experience with a strong commercial awareness, combined with the motivation to forge a career in the agricultural industry. Click here for more information

Part-time Farm Worker

A Co. Meath enterprise is seeking a Farm Hand, required to work with the owner in operating a small farm hold.

The applicant must be experienced in herding and feeding cattle, and be able to operate farm machinery. The available position is for three to four days per week. Click here for more information

Health and Safety Advisor

The Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute Northern Ireland (AFBI) is seeking to hire a Health and Safety Advisor: Higher Scientific Officer for its Belfast office in Co. Antrim.

Completed application forms must be returned to arrive not later than 12:00pm on Friday, December 13. Click here for more information

Principle Scientific Officer

The AFBI is also looking to recruit a Principle Scientific Officer – Head of Monogastric Research for its HIllsborough campus, in Co. Down.

Further appointments may be made from this competition should AFBI positions become vacant which have similar duties and responsibilities.

Completed application forms must be returned to arrive not later than 12:00om on Friday, January 3, 2020. Click here for more information

AHV Area Sales Representatives

AHV International is an innovative fast growing scale-up animal health company that creates and supplies new concept products using a new science which reduces the need for antibiotics in the agricultural sector, according to the firm.

Due to recent expansion, which has been driven by customer demand, the company needs to employ Area Sales Representatives for counties Armagh, Derry and Monaghan.

Key responsibilities for these roles include: maintaining current clients; acquiring new clients; obtaining a good understanding of products to be able to explain to customers; liaising with office staff; and managing product and stock levels.

Key requirements for the jobs include: an understanding of dairy farming; a practical way of thinking; being confident to develop relationships with farmers; and a full valid driving licence. At least one year’s sales experience is also desired but not essential. Click here for more information

Yard Manager

Wicklow Calf Company is currently recruiting for a Yard Manager to join its team and run the firm’s farm in Wicklow.

Key responsibilities in the role include: feeding stock; feeding calves; bedding stock; sorting calves; loading and unloading trucks; and delegating yard duties.

Requirements for the role include: a previous background working in the farming industry; an ability to work autonomously; an ability to work towards and achieving targets; and being able to work six days per week and one Sunday per month. Click here for more information

Sales representative

In addition, Wicklow Calf Company wishes to hire a Sales Representative to join a team that specialises in sales nationwide.

The position’s responsibilities include: direct selling to farmers; developing and managing relationships with new clients; client meetings and presentations where required; and presenting solutions and information to clients.

Requirements for the job include: a previous background working in the farming industry; an ability to work autonomously; an ability to work towards and achieving targets; a proven track record of working in sales; and a third-level degree. Click here for more information