Said to be some of the best tillage land in Ireland, in a prime location and suitable for all agricultural enterprises, the 152ac Primrose Park, Greenogue, Kilsallaghan, Co. Meath, has just been launched onto the market.

The ring-fenced arable lands are for sale in two lots or as a whole, by public auction on June 23, at 3:00p.m at the Roganstown Hotel and Country Club in Swords, Co. Dublin.

“Primrose Park is a top-quality residential farm in one of the most sought after locations on the border of north Co. Dublin and Co. Meath,” said Cianan Duff of Savills.

With views over the surrounding countryside, the house was built in 1971. It comprises: Hallway; kitchen; living room; sitting room; dining room; utility area and shower room. Upstairs there are four bedrooms including a main bedroom suite and a family bathroom. There is also an adjoining garage.

Lot 1 comprises Primrose Park farmhouse on approximately 2.5ac; lot 2 consists of Primrose Park farmland, approximately 149.5 ac; and lot 3 comprises the entire.

There is a range of outbuildings to the rear of the house including a large enclosed shed, a traditional lofted shed and a five-bay hay barn with lean-to on either side. The outbuildings can be accessed directly from the house and the farmland .

Primrose Park is in a peaceful rural setting, the agent said, located along the Dublin/Meath border, between Swords and Ashbourne.

County Dublin or Fingal, as the northern portion of the county is better known, is home to the thriving town of Swords, where the castle has been recently restored, the agent said.

Dublin Airport is 15km away and nearby shopping facilities include The Pavillion Centre.

The 152ac property benefits from excellent transportation links, Cianan said. These include the M1, M2 and M50 motorways. The farm is also about 15km from the northern entrance to the Port Tunnel, giving direct access to Dublin city, the IFSC as well as Dublin Port, which offers regular sailings to the UK and Europe.

`’The land at Primrose Park is exceptional and is bounded in several fields by a river which forms the county boundary in places,” said Cianan.

“It lies within a well drained, ring-fenced block and includes productive and versatile ground, currently growing cereal crops.

“This Fingal/Meath land is among some of the finest in the country and has been carefully maintained by the vendor’s family for decades and more recently has been let on a conacre basis.

“The land is laid out in 10 fields of a good size and shape for modern agriculture, enclosed by a mature hedgerow. Importantly, there are several access points to the land and good frontage onto the R125, the side road adjacent and a third access point off the R130,” the agent continued.

“Counties Meath and Fingal have a proud sporting history and offer a wide variety of sporting and recreational activities. Racing enthusiasts are well catered for with Navan, Fairyhouse, Bellewstown and Laytown Racecourses nearby, as well as bloodstock auctioneers Tattersalls.

“There is plenty of choice for the golf enthusiast including several courses around Swords, Ashbourne and Portmarnock.”

A selection of primary and secondary schools are available locally at Ashbourne, Rolestown and Swords. Other options, Cianan said, include Castleknock College, Mount Sackville and more in Ashbourne, Swords and Navan.

The advised minimum value is €3,000,000. Viewing of the 152ac property is strictly by appointment with Savills.