13ac of agricultural land for sale in Co. Kerry by private treaty

For sale by private treaty is 13ac of agricultural land, as well as the option to acquire a detached, three-bedroom dwelling on 1ac at Cloghane, Ballyduff, Co. Kerry.

Cloghane is located on the northern tip of the Dingle Peninsula. It is a small, picturesque village overlooking the Owenmore estuary. The Festival of Lúnasa takes place in the area annually on the last weekend in July.

While the property is only a short distance from Cloghane, it is located along a shared cul de sac private laneway off the Kilmore Road, 2km from Kilmore Strand and some 5.5km from Ballyduff Village.

For sale in two lots

Dillon Prendiville Auctioneers is facilitating the sale at Cloghane.

Lot 1 is the sale of 13ac of agricultural land, which is described as ‘good quality’. The guide price is €130,000.

Advertisement

Alternatively, there is also the opportunity to purchase a dwelling. The house extends to 90.4m² and comprises an entrance porch, an open plan kitchen/dining/living area, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

Outside, the patio area has a foundation work for a conservatory if one wished to extend.

Additional amenities include mains water, an on-site septic tank, oil-fired central heating, double glazed PVC windows and the dwelling is wired for an alarm.

The house itself is described by the auctioneers as very well maintained, and offers great potential to a variety of buyers.

Externally there is a mature garden with an assortment of traditional cow stalls and stores (in poor condition).