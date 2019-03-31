130th Athenry agricultural show changes ‘sights’ after 50 years at the same venue

After 50 years at the same venue, the Athenry agricultural show will move to new grounds this year. The 130th show will be held at Teagasc, Mellows Campus, outside Athenry, on Sunday, May 26.

“We are so excited to be moving to new grounds and are very appreciative of the support we got from deputy Anne Rabbitte and Professor Michael Diskin in helping us acquire our new facility,” said assistant secretary and PRO, Mary O’Keeffe.

Prior to this, the show was held at the mart grounds and adjoining Teagasc lands at Prospect. Two years ago, it switched from taking place on the first Sunday in July to a May date to avoid clashing with other shows and sporting events as well as school holidays.

“The change of date has made a big difference,” Mary said.

“The show was only cancelled once, as far as we can remember, because of the foot-and-mouth outbreak in 2000,” she noted.

“We are currently putting together the schedule of events for the 130th show. We will be running much the same classes as last year, such as show jumping ponies with five rings of showing classes including the Irish Pony Society (IPS) section, which is always very well attended.

“We have many qualifying classes where the best exhibit or exhibits from all sections are selected by the judges to go forward to other shows all over the country.

“They include: a Connemara pony section; horse; colt and filly foal; dog; poultry; and art for finals or championships at many shows around the country,” said Mary.

In our sheep section, we have: Galway; Charollais; Texel; Suffolk; and crossbred. The classes include: ewe; ram; ram lamb; and a ewe lamb. There is a competition for groups of four where we present perpetual and memorial cups.

“Last year, we decided to start back with calf classes and we are hoping to run them again this year,” Mary highlighted.

“We have various dog classes including: collies; sporting breeds; working dogs; and gun dogs. We have the qualifier for Boyle All-Ireland spaniel and the Clonaslee toy or miniature dog handled by a child under 15.

“There domestic arts competitions which we hold are qualifiers for other shows. The exhibit includes: baking; handmade picture; flower arrangement; or a vegetable presented on the day. It’s judged on a point system. The exhibitor has to select three items of four,” she detailed.

“There will also be teenage art competitions; a children’s corner with different games; and a fancy dress contest for boys and girls,” said Mary.

Beekeeping talk

“We will have amusements for children; trade stands; a talk on beekeeping; woodturning; and a knit and craft section,” she concluded.

The show chairperson is Ciaran O’Keeffe; secretary, Claire Rooney; treasurer, Bridget Higgins; and social media / organiser, Shelly Herterich Quinn, who is extra busy as she is running in the local elections.