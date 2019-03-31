Charolais and Holstein-Friesian steers: What’s the difference in growth and feed efficiency?

Recent research undertaken at Teagasc, Grange – by Mark McGee and David Kenny – examined the feed efficiency of suckler-bred Charolais steers compared to dairy-bred Holstein-Friesian steers.

Due to the expansion of the national dairy herd, there has been a proportional increase in the number of dairy calves coming on stream for beef production.

The study compared the intake, growth and feed efficiency of suckler-bred Charolais (three-quarter bred or greater) with dairy-origin Holstein-Friesian steers.

For the purpose of the study, both groups were individually fed zero-grazed grass, and then a high-concentrate finishing diet over a period of time.

The Holstein-Friesian steers were 24 days older than the Charolais bullocks; this reflects the mean calving dates of the national dairy and suckler cow herds.

Results

When fed zero-grazed grass, the Holstein Friesians were 80kg lighter and had a 70g/day lower growth rate when compared with the Charolais steers.

However, the research indicated that the Holstein-Friesian steers consumed 4% more dry matter (DM) per day; this resulted in a 10% poorer feed conversion ratio (FCR) than the suckler-bred Charolais steers.

In the finishing stage, the older, lighter, slower growing Holstein-Friesian steers consumed 10% more feed (DM) resulting in a 20% inferior FCR than the Charolais.

When it came to slaughter, carcass fat score was similar – 9.9 (scale 1-15) for both breed types.

However, unsurprisingly, kill-out proportion (6 percentage units lower), carcass weight (84kg lighter) and carcass conformation score (6 units poorer, scale 1-15) were considerably inferior for the Holstein-Friesian steers compared to the Charolais bullocks.