67ac farm includes a converted milking parlour ‘suitable for commercial letting’

67ac of good quality agricultural land is available for purchase at Maltpool, Claremorris, Co. Mayo.

The land is situated approximately 4.5 miles west of Claremorris, 3.5 miles south of Mayo Abbey and 4.5 miles east of Ballyglass.

Claremorris provides an ample mixture of natural amenities and leisure facilities. There is a varied choice of pre-school facilities, two primary schools and two secondary schools.

‘Good road frontage’

Lot 1 is the entire 67ac, including farm buildings and a yard. The guide price is €500,000. It was originally used as a dairy farm in the past, and most recently a beef farm.

The farm buildings include: A two bay double slatted house;

Two large concrete silage pads;

A 30-cow cubicle house;

A converted milking parlour suitable for commercial letting;

A three bay hip roof shed, currently used as calving pens.

Lot 2 comprises circa 36ac of good quality agricultural land in one parcel. The guide price is €270,000.

Meanwhile, Lot 3 is circa 32ac of land in one parcel with farm buildings. The guide price for this is €270,000.

There is a five bedroom house adjacent to the land which can be sold with the entire lot. The guide price for the house is €130,000.

The ground floor comprises: an entrance hall; a sitting room; a bathroom; three bedrooms; a living room; a kitchen; and a utility room. Upstairs includes two bedrooms and a bathroom.

The land is well laid out and fenced. There is good road frontage and there may be site potential.

Gerard Hanley, of Sherry FitzGerald, is looked after the sale. More information on the land can be found here. As well, more information on the house can be found here.