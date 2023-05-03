The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has confirmed that more than 100 items were recovered from a property in Co. Antrim, including vehicles and power tools, following an investigation into rural thefts.

According to the PSNI, the items were uncovered during a police enquiry into what could amount to “dozens of incidents of rural thefts” across the country since 2017.

The police located the 100 items at property on the Irish Hill Road near Ballyclare.

A 46-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of handling the stolen goods and was later released on police bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

Det. Insp. Lenaghan said the PSNI’s investigation is continuing and has appealed for anyone with any information to contact them.

Dervock firearm

In other rural Co. Antrim news, the PSNI is also appealing for information following the report of a suspected firearm found near Dervock.

The firearm and a number of cartridges were recovered from a woodland just outside the village, and officers believe the weapon may have been under the control of the North Antrim Ulster Defence Association (UDA).

Det. Insp. Ray Phelan said: “The item, which has been examined by ammunition technical officers, is a sawed-off shotgun.

“It, along with the cartridges, will be subject to further forensic examination. Meanwhile, an extensive search of the woodland has taken place.”

Phelan said officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force are carrying out enquiries.

“One line of enquiry is that the weapon may have been under the control of the North Antrim UDA. I am appealing to anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to please get in touch,” he said.

“The woodland, which is just outside Dervock, is accessible by the Conogher Road. I’m particularly keen to hear from anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in this area.