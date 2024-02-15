Applications for the Irish Hereford Prime beef producer group’s off-season bonus of up to 25c/kg are closing next Friday, February 23.

According to Irish Hereford Prime: “Only Hereford animals booked in with the producer group by February 23, 2024 will be eligible for the higher off-season bonus.”

The increased bonus will be available at all ABP Group and Kepak Group sites throughout Ireland for both qualifying steers and heifers.

The spring/summer 2024 off-season bonus will be available from March 18, 2024 to May 17, 2024 (week 12-20).

A 20c/kg bonus will be available in weeks 12, 13, 14, 19 and 20, and a 25c/kg bonus will be available in weeks 15, 16, 17 and 18.

Advertisement

The booking form can be downloaded from the Irish Hereford Prime website. Farmers should enter the number of Hereford cattle (heifers or steers) they will have to sell on any one week under the factory of choice.

Bookings for each week are on a first-come, first-served basis. As each week is filled, the next available week will be offered. Image source: Jeff Harvey

A Bord Bia data release form and an Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) data release form should also be completed. These are included with the booking form.

According to the producer group: “The demand for Irish Hereford Prime beef from its customers at both a retail level in Supervalu stores and in restaurants throughout Ireland is standing the test of time, with the producer group in existence for almost 27 years.

“A rise in beef sales with European buyers in recent years has seen the group continue to increase the number of cattle going through the scheme on a weekly basis, with a consistent 52-week supply from members now essential for these customers.”

Advertisement

Hereford beef sustainability programme

The Hereford Beef Sustainability programme in conjunction with Dovea Genetics “is beginning to show real potential”, according to the producer group.

To date, there has been five Hereford bulls selected and tested through the ICBF Gene Ireland Dairy Beef Programme, and these bulls are available commercially to all suckler and dairy farmers via Dovea Genetics.

The breeding policy of the programme aims to make easy calving, short gestation Hereford bulls available to farmers, while also ensuring high-terminal carcass performance to deliver a Hereford beef animal that continues to achieve targeted improvements.

The producer group explained that it recognises “that an increase in the rate of genetic gain is linked to profitability, sustainability, and climate efficiency”.

“A reduction in the age at slaughter while maintaining animal daily live weight gain will ensure lower overall methane emissions per kilogram of beef produced, thereby strengthening the sustainability pillar on which the Irish Hereford Prime brand is built.”