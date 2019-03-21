FarmLand – Season 2 Episode 3

Live exports, machinery trade and bovine lameness are the centre focus on the third episode of FarmLand season 2, including views from industry top brass.

On this week’s episode of FarmLand, Bord Bia’s sector manager for beef and livestock Joe Burke discusses current progress with calf exports.

Topics covered include: the new boat the W.B. Yeats; calf lairage facilities; and negotiations with French authorities on further calf capacity.

Meanwhile, Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) CEO Gary Ryan will focus on the sale of new tractors in Ireland to date this year.

Ryan discusses machinery sales and how he expects the next few months will unfold in light of the looming Brexit.

The issue of how to deal with lameness on dairy farms will also be covered with Waterford vet Ger Cusack and we visited a dairy farm which recently installed steps to reduce this issue.

The causes, costs and impacts of lameness on dairy herds are touched on in the discussions.