Video: See why this black Case IH is a ‘keeper’ in Co. Kildare

AgriLand paid a visit to Johnny Connolly of Maynooth, Co. Kildare, to find out why he has a passion for ‘classic’ Case IH MX Maxxums.

The family has four such machines; our focus here is on an eye-catching, black-liveried 2000 MX135.

They’ve owned this particular tractor since 2008. When they got it it needed a re-spray; that’s when they decided on ‘Lexus black’.

Johnny explained: “It’s just a little bit different; it suits the tractor very well.

“The tractor is generally used for mowing; that’s its main job – maybe 400 or 500ac a year. It might be raking sometimes and spraying [or] a bit of dump trailer work.

“There’s 8,000 hours on it; the tractor has been completely faultless.”

Advertisement

John Anderson visited Johnny earlier in the silage season.

This video (below), shot by John, captures Johnny’s enthusiasm for (and opinions of) his MX135.

In this footage, you’ll hear the MX135’s distinctive engine note – probably best described as a ‘snort’. You’ll also see this 18-year-old tractor in action from almost every angle.

Johnny also reminisces about other (competing) tractors from the same era – namely John Deere’s 6010 Series and New Holland’s long-serving TM.