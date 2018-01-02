Video: Cattle attempt ‘great escape’ from trailer

A video showing Friesian cows attempting to get out of a moving trailer, being towed by a 4X4 on the road, is currently going viral on social media.

Posted by the LADbible Facebook page, the video shows a woman anxiously attempting to notify the oblivious driver of the 4X4 of the attempted ‘jail break’.

As can be seen in the video clip below, the cattle in question managed to get their heads and front legs out over the back door of the trailer – in their efforts to get out.







Beeping the car horn and shouting a warning at the driver, the woman appears to succeed in alerting the driver of his predicament – with the jeep slowing down and pulling over to the side of the road. While it is unknown where exactly the incident took place, it is most likely that the events took place in the UK.

Advertisement

Since being posted on Facebook yesterday evening, the video has amassed 1.4 million views.

A ‘Deere’ Wedding

Meanwhile, a newly-wed couple arrived to their wedding reception in style with a fleet of John Deere machinery at the weekend.

Emma Gallagher married Damien Dunne – who works as an agricultural contractor with Dunne Agri – on Saturday, December 30.

The wedding party arrived to the reception in the Great National Abbey Court Hotel, in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, in their high-horsepower vehicles.

The bride and groom took pride of place at the head of the convoy on a John Deere forage harvester, while the bridesmaids and groomsmen followed suit on three John Deere tractors.