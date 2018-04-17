Tributes pour in to mark death of Irish country music king ‘Big Tom’

The death was announced earlier this morning (Tuesday, April 17) of iconic country music singer ‘Big Tom’ McBride.

Hailing from a family farm in Casteblayney, Co. Monaghan, Big Tom (81) had a music career that spanned over 50 years and was much loved by the farming community.

In 1965, he formed the music group ‘Big Tom and the Mainliners’, becoming a regular on the Irish showband scene and touring Ireland and the UK. He later pursued a solo career as a singer.

Paying tribute to the singer, Fianna Fail TD for Roscommon/Galway, Eugene Murphy, said: “He was a trail blazer in his time, travelling the length and breath of Ireland, as well as the UK, entertaining huge crowds.

“The many country music stars that followed Tom had him to thank for so much. He was the first to break into the main stream music business and appeared on many UK music shows before any other Irish country music stars.”

Tributes

Following the announcement of his death, many high-profile fans paid homage to the ‘Four Country Roads’ singer across various social media channels.

Ah, that's so sad. What a much loved presence on music scene all these years.Big-hearted,Big Tom, RIP. — Sean Kelly MEP





So sad to hear that "Big Tom" has died. I had the pleasure to meet him in December 2016. Country music has lost a big, deep voice. Deepest sympathies to his family. May he rest in peace. — Mairead McGuinness




