Tractor and trailer stopped by Gardai for unsecure load

A tractor and trailer carrying a load of scrap metal was halted by Gardai in Co. Tipperary recently.

The driver in question was stopped by Gardai in Cahir, Co. Tipperary, for transporting an unsecured load which had a long metal bar protruding from the back of the trailer. This was a high risk to traffic in the event of a collision, according to the Gardai.

A tweet was put up on the Garda Twitter page this morning (Thursday, April 19) showing a collage of photos of the trailer and load with an accompanying caption.

According to An Garda Siochana, the driver was advised by Gardai on safe loading.

According to the Road Safety Authority (RSA), trailer loads must be evenly distributed and securely tied down.

Unevenly-distributed loads will reduce the stability of the vehicle combination and increase the likelihood of an accident.

Overturned chicken lorry in Waterford

A lorry that was reportedly transporting a large number of chickens overturned on the M9 motorway in Co. Waterford on Tuesday evening, April 17.

Emergency services were called to deal with the incident, which led to the M9 Dublin-to-Waterford motorway being closed in both directions between J12 Grannagh and J11 Mullinavat.

Firefighters and Gardai made efforts to round up the hundreds of chickens which were loose on the road following the incident.

The lorry driver was injured in the accident, but it is believed that the man’s injuries were not life threatening, according to Waterford News & Star’s Facebook page.

As reported by the Irish Mirror, a number of the chickens on board were killed – while others were trapped in their containers pending the arrival of the emergency services.