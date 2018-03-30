Status Yellow weather warning issued for Easter weekend

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow weather advisory warning for the country, forecasting rain, sleet and snow in some regions.

Issued this afternoon (Good Friday, March 30) at 3:00pm, the national meteorological office warns that a band of heavy rain, which will hit southern counties on Sunday night, will extend northwards overnight and during Monday, turning wintry with falls of sleet and snow in some areas.

The warning will be valid from 6:00pm on Easter Sunday (April 1), through to Easter Monday at 6:00pm.

Meanwhile, for the rest of today, it will be a mainly dull evening with scattered heavy showers and the odd thundery downpour over much of Munster and Leinster but will be somewhat brighter and drier in the north-west, according to Met Eireann.

Showers will become isolated and confined to mainly the east tonight, with just the odd shower along north-west coasts.

Northerly winds will fall light with mist and fog patches forming but winds will continue moderate along eastern coasts.

There will be good clear spells, especially in the south-west and west tonight, with lowest temperatures falling to between -1° to 2° with frost under clear skies.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow morning, mist, fog and frost will soon clear. There will be just a few light showers with good sunny spells, Met Eireann says.

Top temperatures will be between 6° and 9° and could even reach 10° in parts of the south-west and south; northerly winds will be moderate, but fresh near north and east coasts.

Tomorrow night will be very cold with clear spells and light northerly breezes – it will be dry overall but isolated showers may occur, the meteorological office warns.

Frost and possibly some ice will set in later in the night, with lowest temperatures of -3° to 1°.

Outlook

Easter Sunday will be frosty to begin with, but will be dry overall with good spells of sunshine for much of the day.

However, cloud and rain will feed into the south-west of Munster later in the afternoon and will gradually move up across the south of Munster and the south of Leinster later in the evening.

Moderate to fresh easterly breezes will make it feel cool throughout the day, with highest temperatures of 6° to 8° or 9°.

Wet and breezy weather will extend countrywide during the evening and night with some falls of sleet and snow in some areas, as mentioned above.

Further spells of heavy rain, sleet and snow are expected for northern parts on Easter Monday in strong and blustery east to northeast winds. It will be a cold day with temperatures only reaching 3° or 4° at best.

In the south of the country, after a wet start with some sleet and wet snow in parts, it will gradually turn drier during the morning and afternoon but with some showers.