Results and Pictures: All the action from the beef rings on Balmoral Day 1

As the first day of the Balmoral Show gets underway, judges have been busy inspecting the beef cattle categories, with exceptional animals already selected from the crowd of livestock present at the event.

Here are the main results so far in the beef category for the Hereford, British Blue, Irish Moiled, Limousin and Aberdeen Angus breeds.

Hereford

In the Hereford category, for which the Balmoral Show serves as a qualifier for the NIHBA Awards, the Jervis W Williamson Memorial Perpetual Challenge Cup was on offer for the best Hereford female.

Taking home the trophy was Solpoll 1 Starlet, owned by J & W McMordle from Newtownards, Co. Down. The reserve went to Barnburn 1 Priscilla, owned by Greer Watson of Crossgar.

British Blue

Meanwhile, for the British Blue cattle on show, the champion and reserve champion prizes – along with the Wilson Perpetual Challenge Cup – were both taken by Springhill Belgian Blues by Golden Girl and Springhill Molly, respectively.

The Norden Laboratories Salver award for best British Blue female also went to Springhill Golden Girl, with Springhill Molly getting the reserve once again.

Meanwhile, the Norden Laboratories award for best British Blue male went to Greenfield Levi, owned by Basil Dougherty.

Irish Moiled

The champion Irish Moiled animal, and winner of the Pennielea Trophy, was revealed to be Milltown Pink Lady, who is owned by Robert Boyle.

Reserve champion recognition went to Beauty Hill Ferrari, owned by Albert and Jacqueline Baxter.

Limousin

Of the major Limousin awards announced so far, the champion junior heifer ribbon – for animals born on or after January 1, 2017 – went to Henry Savage for his heifer Trueman Noreen. The Newry-based breeder also took reserve with another of his herd, Trueman Nadine.

Trueman Noreen also won the Wm Mulligan Memorial Rose Bowl – the award for female champion in the breed. The reserve for this prize went to Clinton Lolliop, a Limousin owned by Stephen Williamson and Tara O’Brien.

Aberdeen Angus

From the prizes awarded so far, the Angus category has seen the JD Templeton Memorial Perpetual Challenge Trophy for the best yearling bull go to Coolermoney Samson, an animal owned by Adrian and Graeme Park of Stabane, Co. Tyrone. Reserve in this class went to Moses Irwin’s Denamona Prince Cartier.

The Awards of Tyrone Crystal meanwhile, a prize for the best pair and reserve pair of Aberdeen Angus heifers owned by the one exhibitor, went to Iain Colville for his heifers Glen Cowie Helena and Glen Cowie Fidella.

Reserve in this class was given to John and Ann Henning for their heifers Drumcorn Ergesssa and Drumcorn Lady Ida.

Dexter