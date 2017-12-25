Merry Christmas from AgriLand

All of the team here at AgriLand would like to wish all our readers a Merry Christmas and a very prosperous New Year.

2017 has been a year of expansion for AgriLand; we have substantially grown both our news and technical teams this year in order to continue to bring our readers quality content 365 days a year.

We are now attracting thousands of readers each day – or over 350,000 readers a month. Our app also remains the most downloaded farming news app in the country.

The AgriLand team would encourage all farmers to keep safety in mind when working this Christmas and throughout next year.

Over the last 12 months, we’ve strived to deliver an even broader range of content for our readers; while maintaining quality standards. In the year ahead, we are fully committed to bringing you all the latest news, insight, analysis and ‘agri craic’ as it happens.

Your feedback is always welcome and we greatly appreciate the continued support you’ve shown for our platform. If you have a story that you would like to share in 2018, please get in touch right here.