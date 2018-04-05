Mart trade: Hoggets take centre stage as spring lambs hit €3.75/kg

Hoggets continued to take centre stage at marts across the country over recent days. In many cases, prices in excess of €2.60/kg were achieved.

Spring lamb numbers are starting to increase – although at a gradual pace – and prices are generally sitting at €3.60-3.75/kg – very much in line with factory base quotes of €7.00-7.20/kg.

The ewe trade has also remained firm at the ringside and factory buyers were willing to pay €125-140 for well-fleshed lots.

Carnew Mart

Some 2,240 sheep were on offer at Carnew Mart’s weekly sheep sale on Thursday last. The hogget and cull ewe trade remained similar to previous weeks, while spring lambs sold for €135-148.