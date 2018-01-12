Man killed in serious road collision involving tractor

A man has been killed in a serious two-vehicle collision involving a tractor in Co. Donegal this morning, according to local sources.

The 68-year-old driver of the tractor was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene of the collision and his body was taken to Letterkenny General Hospital, according to RTE News.

The driver of the car was injured in the incident and was also taken to Letterkenny General Hospital.

The accident, according to Highland Radio and the Donegal Daily, took place on the main Letterkenny/Lifford road earlier this morning.

The crash between the tractor and the car is believed to have happened near Drumoghill at approximately 7:00am.

The road is likely to remain closed for a significant part of the day – with motorists advised to expect delays and to allow for extra time for planned journeys.

Traffic is currently being diverted through Stranorlar, according to Highland Radio.

Attempted burglary in Laois

Meanwhile, Gardai are appealing for information regarding three men following an attempted house burglary in a rural area of Co. Laois on Wednesday night (January 10) at approximately 7:00pm.

The incident occurred in Ballyadams, a Laois townland close to the Carlow border, where thieves were disturbed attempting to break into a house by a homeowner.

According to the Gardai, the criminals forced the gates of the premises open before attempting to break and enter.

The thieves fled, driving off in a silver-grey Ford Galaxy vehicle, believed to have an 01-TN registration, which was later found abandoned in the Garryhinch area of Portarlington.

Local community alert groups were briefed on the crime last night through the text alert system.