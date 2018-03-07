Machinery open night all set for Kilkenny tomorrow
An open night is set to be held by agricultural machinery dealer Kellys of Kilkenny to primarily showcase McHale machinery tomorrow afternoon and evening (Thursday, March 8) from 2:00pm to 10:00pm.
Taking place at the company’s premises on the Hebron Road, Kilkenny, the open night will feature a selection of McHale products, including the new rake and the latest Fusion baler/wrapper.
Commenting ahead of the event, Clive Moylan of Kellys said: “We’ll have a full range of McHale products on show, including the new McHale rake and mowers.
We’ll have everything from McHale on show here: balers; wrappers; mowers; the new rake; and the new Fusion will be here as well.
“We’ll have the new, award-winning fourth-generation Valtra tractors on show also,” Moylan added.
There will also be a range of new and used machines from various brands on show on the night.
Continuing, Moylan said: “There will be representatives from McHale and Valtra on-site as well, to answer any questions.”
Encouraging people to come along, he said: “There’ll be some great special offers and deals; McHale has a finance offer out this year for all of its machines.
“All are welcome – refreshments will be served and everyone is welcome to call over on the night.”