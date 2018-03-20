JCB smashed into McDonalds restaurant in Limerick

Image source: Dr Paul O'Brien Twitter page

A JCB telescopic handler was used to smash into a McDonalds fast food restaurant in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, March 20) in Co. Limerick.

A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana confirmed that investigations had begun, noting: “Gardai are investigating a burglary at a fast food outlet on the Dublin Road, Castletroy in Limerick at 2:50am on March 20.

“Nothing was stolen but considerable damage was caused to the building,” the spokesperson added.

Destructive burglaries

This continues a spate of recent criminal activity across the country. A similar destructive attack was carried out on a Lidl supermarket in Tallaght earlier in the month in Fortunestown, Tallaght, Dublin, where a stolen digger was used to bulldoze the building and steal a safe.

Meanwhile, a co-operative in west Co. Cork has been targeted by thieves over the weekend, according to local reports.

An Garda Siochana has confirmed that it is investigating a break-in at a business premises at Lislevane, Bandon, in the early hours of March 10 at 12:20am.

The business premises in question was reported by local media outlet The Southern Star to be Barryroe Co-Op, which is based at Lislevane.

According to a Garda spokesperson, an office window was forced open. It is not known what – if anything – was stolen in the incident.

West Cork based publication The Southern Star put up a post on Facebook saying: “Burglary occurred at Barryroe Co-Op, Barryroe in the early hours (12:20am) of this morning [Saturday]. Any information please contact Bandon Garda Station on: 023-8852200.”

Anyone with information on the incident or anyone who may have noticed anything unusual in the area on Friday night is asked to contact Gardai.

