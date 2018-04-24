Hoggets steady as buyers move to stabilise the market

After a number of weeks of strong hogget trading, factory buyers have moved to stabilise the market somewhat this week.

Although all-in prices of 630-640c/kg are available, a smaller number of deals are being done above this threshold.

Spring lamb prices also appear to be under pressure and buyers are generally starting negotiations with farmers at 690c/kg this week. Buyers have also warned that under-finished and light lambs are beginning to come more common on the market.

Despite the tightening of the hogget and lamb markets, the ewe trade continues to remain vibrant and buyers are offering 300-320c/kg to get numbers through the gates.

Higher prices bring out hogget numbers

During the week ending April 15, the higher prices being offered appeared to have the desired effect, as more hoggets became available for slaughter.

Official figures from the Department of Agriculture’s sheep kill database show that 37,828 hoggets were processed in export approved sheepmeat plants during the week ending April 15 – a climb of 3,198 head or 9.2% on the previous week.

Throughput increases where also witnessed in the spring lamb and cast (ewe and ram) categories, which rose by 1,076 head and 978 head respectively.

Given the above, the total number of sheep processed during the week ending April 15 stood at 48,560 head – a jump of 5,252 head or 12% on the quantity witnessed during the week ending April 8.