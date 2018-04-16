Gusts as high as 110kph and up to 50mm of rain expected
Gusts as high as 110kph and up to 50mm of rain is expected to hit part of the country in the coming hours, according to Met Eireann.
Two Status Yellow weather warnings for wind and heavy rain have been issued by the Irish meteorological office.
A wind warning for the entire country has been in place since 9:00am this morning. Mean speeds of between 50kph and 65kph are expected, but gusts of 80-110kph are also likely.
The warning is set to remain valid until 6:00am tomorrow morning (Tuesday, April 17).
Meanwhile, a rainfall warning also remains in place over counties Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford until 9:00am tomorrow.
Over a 24-hour period, rainfall accumulations of between 25mm and 50mm are expected to fall. There will be the potential for higher amounts on hill and mountains.
As well as this, there will be a possibility of localised spot flooding, Met Eireann warned.
Temperatures will range from 11º to 13º, as southerly winds become strong and gusty everywhere during the day – with gales on exposed west and south coasts.
Tonight is expected to be wet and windy, with heavy rain leading to a continued risk of local flooding. However, later in the night, the rain will clear to scattered showers over the western half of the country.