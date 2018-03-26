Cold and wet this week – with hail, frost and sleet on the way

Winter has yet to give way to spring weather around the country with this week expected to be cold and wet – with frost and a chance of hail and sleet as the week wears on, according to Met Eireann.

Today will start off dry for much of the country during the morning but rain, developing across south-west Munster, will gradually extend eastwards through the day, according to the national meteorological office.

Temperatures will max out at 8° to 11° during the day, while southeasterly winds will gradually freshen.

It will be wet this evening and early tonight but the rain will turn more showery overnight. Windy conditions will develop, with strong and gusty westerlies, while lowest temperatures of 5° to 7° are expected.

Drying conditions will be mostly poor due to cool or unsettled weather over the coming week.

Spraying conditions will be poor or limited early in the week due to rain or showers, though there is a chance of some improvement later in the week.

Well-drained soils are trafficable at the moment but poorly drained soils continue to be saturated.

With little drying and rain expected early this week, followed by showery conditions, there is little improvement expected over the coming week.

Tomorrow

Met Eireann expects tomorrow to be a bright and cool day with blustery westerly winds and heavy squally showers; the showers will tend to be more frequent over northern counties and well scattered to the south. Highest temperatures of 5° to 7° are predicted.

Tomorrow night will be cold and blustery, with clear spells and occasional rain and hail showers; a few of these could possibly fall as sleet on hills, in western areas.

Lowest temperatures will range from 0° to 3°, with some frost in places, despite the stiff westerly winds.

Outlook

Wednesday will be cold, windy and showery, with some heavy showers at times, Met Eireann says.

Some of these showers could fall as hail, with a few sleet showers on western and northern hills in the morning. There should be a few bright or sunny spells also.

Top afternoon temperatures will only reach 5° to 8°, in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds.