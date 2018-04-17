Arrabawn announces cut and bonus for March milk price

Having met today, the board of Arrabawn Co-operative has agreed to a reduce its March milk price by 2c/L, to give a base price of 32.05c/L.

However, in light of the current difficulties at farm level, the co-op has decided to pay a bonus of 2c/L for this month to maintain a price of 34.05c/L for March milk.

This comes following a busy day for milk processor announcements, with Kerry, Dairygold and Aurivo all laying their cards on the table for March supplies.

Aurivo

The board of Aurivo co-op has today decided to set a milk price of 33c/L including VAT for March manufacturing milk.

The March price is made up of a base price of 31.52c/L and early calving payment of 1.48c/L including VAT.

This is a decrease of 2.48c/L from the co-op’s February base milk price.

The average price paid to Aurivo suppliers in March will be 36.23c/L including VAT based on the average co-op solids, according to the processor.

Dairygold

Dairygold confirmed that it has reduced its milk price by 2c/L to 32c/L.

This is inclusive of 0.5c/L quality bonus and VAT, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% Butterfat.

According to the co-op, the milk price reduction is regrettable but unavoidable, as farm gate milk prices continue to be well ahead of market returns.

However, a special Weather/Fodder Relief Payment of 2c/L plus VAT, on all March milk supplied (including Fixed Price Milk Schemes), will be paid to its milk suppliers.

Since the final quarter of 2017, the global market is returning significantly less than the milk price paid to milk suppliers, a situation that has continued through 2018 to date, Dairygold added.

Kerry

Kerry announced it will offer a base price of 32c/L including VAT for milk produced during the third month of this year.

This is a reduction of 2c/L down from the 34c/L given for February milk.

In line with Kerry’s milk price contract commitment, the processor will pay a 1.5c/L bonus on all milk produced between January 1 and March 31. Milk included in fixed milk price contracts will not be eligible for the top-up.