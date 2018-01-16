8 cattle killed from slurry gas in Roscommon

Eight cattle have been killed from inhalation of slurry gas in Co. Roscommon over the weekend.

According to Shannonside Radio, the eight cattle, valued at up to €14,000, were killed in a slurry-related accident in west Roscommon at the weekend.

It is believed the incident happened at a farm at Lisacurkia, Tibohine, near Ballaghaderreen.

Two men were also purportedly overcome with fumes, but avoided serious injury, Shannonside reports.

A farmer was reportedly mixing slurry with solids when the animals died after inhaling toxic gases.

Dangers of slurry gas

Roscommon IFA chairman John Hanley confirmed the deaths, urging farmers to remember the dangers of slurry gas. “It’s a lethal gas,” he said.

Advertisement

“It’s a big financial loss; thankfully there was no human loss but it’s a heavy financial blow.

“The first 30 minutes are lethal, when you’re mixing solids and liquids in the slurry; that’s when the gasses are released.

There should be no livestock – or humans – in an enclosed area when agitating. It’s an odourless gas but one breath can be deadly.

Continuing, the chairman warned: “Slurry season has started again around here; the slurry ban lifted yesterday so people will be busy – but farmers must always be careful and vigilant when dealing with slurry.