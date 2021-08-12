Young farmers’ organisation Macra na Feirme has had its say on the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s (DAFM’s) town hall Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) consultation meetings this week.

Young farmers were “left unimpressed” with the original format of the town hall meetings, the first of which was held on Tuesday night (August 10), the farming organisation said, welcoming the department’s format changes following criticism from farmers.

On this, Macra said:

“The commentary initially received from the department that these meetings would allow farmers to contribute actively to the CAP Strategic Plan was simply misleading.

The rural youth organisation added that the original format “did not allow for farmers to ask questions freely”, or afford farmers the opportunity to “engage in constructive conversation” with department officials.

Commenting, Macra na Feirme president John Keane said:

“The recently announced changes are a step in the right direction as meaningful consultation, engagement and discussion with farmers is essential.

“Young farmers need their voices heard properly and constructively and the initial format greatly underwhelmed in this regard.

In other news, Macra na Feirme has kicked off a series of farm walks across the country this week to get the views of farmers on the ground in relation to the CAP Strategic Plan. The first of these was held on Tuesday.

A second took place last night on the farm of Macra na Feirme Agricultural Affairs chairperson Shane Fitzgerald in Waterford.

The association added that there will be several opportunities for farmers to express their concerns are to follow in the coming weeks and it “offers Macra na Feirme members and farmers a real opportunity to have their thoughts heard”.

Keane added:

“Getting the actual views of our members has always been and is hugely important to Macra na Feirme and all members and farmers are encouraged to come to our farm walks and have their say.

Macra na Feirme says it is in the process of formulating a detailed submission on the CAP Strategic Plan over the coming weeks, adding that every member’s input is both welcome and appreciated.

“Young farmers have been forgotten for far too long and now is the time to ensure we secure a future for farming in Ireland,” the organisation concluded.