High-level talks were held this week between ministers at the Department of Agriculture and Macra na Feirme – with a key focus on the need for more young farmer supports under Ireland’s next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

Macra na Feirme held talks with Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine Charlie McConalogue, along with Ministers for State senator Pippa Hackett, and Martin Hayden, to outline the concerns and aspirations of young farmers regarding the CAP Strategic Plan.

Commenting afterwards, Macra na Feirme national president John Keane said:

“It is paramount that this next CAP delivers for young farmers and that the interventions undertaken during the lifetime of the next CAP are supportive of the aspirations of young farmers in meeting the challenges of climate action, good environmental management.”

He also stressed the importance of ensuring a sustainable income for the next generation of farmers.

Among a number of farming organisations to voice their thoughts on CAP supports yesterday (Wednesday, September 8), Macra called on the Department of Agriculture to maximise the funding allocated to young farmer supports and interventions in order to tackle such challenges.

Keane stressed that “more of the same just will not do in encouraging generational renewal and addressing the challenges ahead.”

The Macra president was joined at the meeting by Shane Fitzgerald, chairman of Macra na Feirme’s National Agricultural Affairs Committee.

Commenting, Fitzgerald said: “We have seen young farmers already respond very positively to existing environmental schemes.

“Young farmers are more likely to engage in additional environmental schemes, to embrace changes and innovate to meet the challenges ahead. Priority must be given to the next generation along with higher financial rewards for greater environmental ambition.

“Young farmers are ready, willing and able to meet the climate challenge, but need the financial supports from CAP to realise that ambition.”

Meanwhile Keane said: “We look forward to continuing our engagement with Ministers McConalogue, Hackett and Heydon and the team of officials working on the CAP Strategic Plan.

“We are acutely aware of the very tight timeframes laid out by the EU Commission which the department have to operate within,” the president concluded.

