At this year’s National Ploughing Championships, the XSplit slurry separator took centre stage at the Vogelsang Ireland stand, and is set to do the same at upcoming agri trade shows.

The incredible interest generated by this innovation highlights its potential to transform how contractors and farmers manage their slurry.

One of the standout features of the XSplit slurry separator is its ability to provide extra storage capacity for slurry.

Farmers and contractors have long faced challenges related to slurry management, including the need for ample storage space.

With the XSplit separator, they can efficiently separate solids from liquids, reducing the overall volume of slurry and freeing up much-needed storage capacity by up to 20%.

This not only saves time and resources but also enables farmers to better manage their slurry applications. The XSplit separator decreases the volume of slurry stored in pits, preventing scale formation and enhancing homogenisation.

Supporting grazing rotation planning

Grazing rotation planning is a critical aspect of farming, and the XSplit separator offers invaluable support in this regard.

By eliminating the risk of leaf sward contamination, farmers can ensure that their grazing lands will remain healthy and productive.

Contaminated grazing swards not only lead to poor cleanouts in paddocks but also pose significant risks in silage pits. Soil and grass contamination in these areas can result in decreased feed intake levels and an increased presence of harmful spores and organisms, which can have adverse health effects on livestock.

Additionally, silage pit contamination raises the risk of higher ash content, ultimately diminishing the dry matter digestibility (DMD) and overall quality of the silage.

Therefore, the separation action helps to eliminate this risk and promote efficient and sustainable grass and livestock management.

Green bedding

Green bedding is a cost-effective solution that is readily accessible and enhances animal well-being. However, managing slurry for green bedding can be a challenge.

The XSplit separator comes as a solution by efficiently separating the liquid portion of slurry from solids, making it easier to use as economical bedding. The pressing area of this separator and the dry substance content can be adjusted quickly and individually achieving a dry matter content of up to 40%.

This not only enhances animal comfort but also promotes better hygiene within the livestock housing, reducing the risk of diseases and improving overall animal welfare. Separated solid with XSplit separator (up to 40% dry matter content)

Enhanced nutrient uptake

Traditional slurry spreading methods can often result in slurry sitting on the ground, which can lead to nutrient loss and environmental concerns. With the XSplit separator, this issue becomes a thing of the past.

The separated liquid can be easily and evenly spread on fields, ensuring maximum nutrient availability to crops while minimising emissions.

Separation is becoming popular with tillage farmers that see the benefits of spreading the separated liquid onto the growing tillage crops.

Separated solid can be spread and ploughed in ahead of crops helping to enhance the soil organic matter (SOM). This precise application of slurry enhances crop growth and reduces waste – a win-win for both farmers and the environment. Seven day post-spreading of separated liquid with XSplit separator

David Whelehan, Vogelsang agricultural consultant and farmer, said: “Utilising the XSplit to separate slurry has been a game-changer for crop nutrition compared to traditional methods that often leave slurry sitting on the ground.

“The results are evident in the immediate positive growth effects I’ve witnessed after spreading.”

Furthermore, the XSplit Separator also contributes to more sustainable farming practices by reducing the risk of nutrient runoff.

The application of separated slurry to fields eliminates the formation of deposits and readily infiltrates the soil.

With stricter regulations and growing environmental awareness in Ireland, the need for responsible slurry management has never been greater. By separating solids and slurry, this technology helps farmers meet their environmental obligations while maintaining efficient farming operations.

Agri trade shows

With Agritechnica just around the corner, Vogelsang will feature the XSplit slurry separator as a key part of their system solution.

Alongside this, you can explore their latest innovations in agricultural machinery and equipment, including the impressive 30m BlackBird trailing shoe, and the upgraded 24m SwingMax5 Slide trailing shoe.

This new SwingMax5 Slide design features a more compact build, lighter welded assemblies, larger hydraulic cylinders for enhanced slope performance, and compatibility with high-tire or fender-equipped vehicles. At the Agritechnica, Vogelsang will debut the 30m BlackBird trailing shoe (here still in a working width of 24m)

Vogelsang will also showcase the SyreN, a revolutionary system that stabilises slurry with sulfuric acid, reducing ammonia emissions by up to 70% while optimising nutrient utilisation.

It even includes a permanently installed front suction arm for convenient field refilling through established feeder logistics systems. Together, these products form a comprehensive suite of tools for efficient slurry management.

Don’t miss Vogelsang’s impressive showcase at Agritechnica in Hannover, Germany, on November 12-13 in Hall 23, Stand B46.

Learn more about Vogelsang’s XSplit separator here, and their Agritechnica stand here.

Follow Vogelsang Ireland on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.