Farming has always been changing, it never stands still, and the constant renewal of the machinery fleet is testament to this simple truth.

The machines we use to farm are one of the more obvious indicators of this constant development. They are visible to those on the land and those passing by in their cars and so are often a gauge of progress.

It is rare, though, for a dramatic innovation to overturn agricultural methods overnight. Innovation is incremental, and catching just a few of those gains as they happen is not always the most straightforward of tasks.

New machinery or the old revamped?

It is often the case that some slight alteration to a machine’s specification is trumpeted loudly throughout the hills and valleys while another, fairly major invention, can slip by with hardly a whisper.

The significance of an alteration or completely new machine is rarely apparent, only time can pronounce the verdict upon what will last and what will fade, and often, inventions will make the most impact in ways which were never foreseen.

Whatever the eventual importance of a new device or technique, the majesty of machinery working the land is still captivating for many of us, and so here are a few of my favourite moments caught by camera. In the absence of big shows, local demo days became a draw and this Kuhn epitomised an autumn day’s drilling in Co. Tipperary Drama in the sky and on the ground as this impressive unit comprising a JD 8R410 and Lemken Solitar 25 worked the ground at Middleton, Co. Cork Overnight rain saw field demos curtailed in Kilkenny, but this Deutz Argotron 6165 with Agri-spread AS2120SC spreader still made an impressive sight We hear a good deal about how digital technology is going to revolutionise farming, but it will happen step by step and the increasing awareness of what the JD HarvestLab can offer is proof of that A big square baler with a difference. The rocking plunger of this Kuhn SB1290 iD delivers two compressive impacts with each single stroke Seamlessly producing bales without stopping takes baler efficiency forward and Kverneland have mastered the trick with its twin chamber machine that was demonstrated in Ireland for the first time A different take on a line of new tractors. These were awaiting new owners at Lyons and Burton of Kilcock, Co. Kildare The Ursus 335 dates from the 70s. Its twin diesel softly thumped, more akin to a boat engine than a tractor, making it one of my favourites at the Glenmore Tractor Run The extent of the design work which goes into modern tractors is evident even on the surface. This Fendt 500 series Vario was seen at Atkins of Birr, Co. Offaly

