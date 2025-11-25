WRC: Asba Meats to pay over €40,000 to worker for sexual harassment and unfair dismissal

The Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) has ordered Asba Meats to pay compensation of over €40,000 to a part-time female worker for sexual harassment and employment legislation breaches.

The commission upheld that the woman had been sexually harassed by a man described as a director of the company when he had requested "a head massage and some company from time to time when he got very stressed".

The woman said that in return the man had promised to help her with her employment permit, work hours and pay.

The woman, who was not named, was represented by Sylwia Nowakowska of the Migrant Rights Centre Ireland. The man, who was also described in the decison as the owner of the company, was also not named.

There was no attendance by, or on behalf of, Asba Meats at the private WRC hearing held on June, 26, 2025.

Asba Meats

In her decision, WRC adjudication officer Ewa Sobanska said that it was "deeply concerning" that the director who was "fully aware" of the woman's financial hardship due to delayed or unpaid wages, her limited working hours, and her dependency on Asba Meats for her employment permit purposes, "exploited this vulnerability to advance his own inappropriate agenda".

The woman told the WRC hearing that the man first approached her during her break on May 22, 2024.

He asked the woman for her mobile number, stating that he had a friend looking for cleaning staff and could help her in securing additional employment.

Later that day, the man asked the woman for a meeting. As the woman believed the conversation was about a job opportunity, she agreed to meet with him at her home, but said she was "nervous".

The conversation initially revolved around her career in Ireland and her employment permit. However, the discussion "shifted" when the man requested a head massage. He left when the woman said she "needed time to think about it".

The woman said she felt very uncomfortable with the man's request. She said when the man noticed her discomfort, he tried to reassure her that he was not her boss and therefore there was nothing inappropriate about his request.

Following this conversation, the woman said she felt violated and very uncomfortable. She said that she was afraid of meeting the man but at the same time, she was worrying about her visa expiring.

The WRC adjudication officer found the woman's evidence to be credible, adding that "these incidents of inappropriate, offensive and unwelcome behaviour had the effect of violating the complainant’s dignity and subjecting her to a hostile and intimidating workplace".

Ewa Sobanska ordered that Asba Meats pay the woman €25,000 for the effects of the sexual harassment on her.

She also ordered the company to develop workplace anti-harassment, sexual harassment and bullying policies and to ensure these policies are understood by all employees.

Unfair dismissal

The woman began her employment at Asba Meats in Shannon, Co. Clare on June 29, 2023. Her employment was terminated on July 18, 2024.

She was employed as a trimmer, however, she worked as a deboner when the company was short staffed.

The woman said she was the only part-time worker at the meat plant and was never issued with a contract of employment or a company handbook.

She said the company had promised that it would apply for an employment permit allowing her to work on a full-time basis and that her salary would be higher. The woman said there were several instances when her wages were delayed.

The woman told the hearing that Asba Meats was subject to a Revenue and immigration inspection in June 2024, during which she provided the officials with her documentation.

She said she received a text message from Asba Meats the following month stating that she was fired because there was no work for her.

The WRC found that the woman had been unfairly dismissed and ordered Asba Meats to pay her €6,540 in compensation.

WRC

The woman also claimed that as a part-time employee she had been treated less favourably than a comparable full-time employee.

The woman, who was earning an average of €327/week, claimed that full-time workers never had issues with late payments and had contracts.

She told the WRC she had difficulties with her rent payments, bills, and on occasion pleaded with the company to pay her so she could afford to buy necessary medications.

The WRC ordered Asba Meats to pay €8,500 to the woman, which would be equivalent to approximately 26 weeks’ pay.

The company was also ordered to review its policies and procedures to ensure that no part-time employee is treated in a less favourable manner than a comparable full-time employee.

During her employment, the woman said she was paid €11.30 per hour in 2023 and €12.70 per hour in 2024.

However, the WRC found the woman failed to establish that she had been paid less than other male employees working as trimmers.