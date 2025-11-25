Deadline for NGP participants to return samples nears

Herds that have signed up to the National Genotyping Programme (NGP) in 2025 should have samples returned to the genotyping lab by next Monday (December 1).

NGP herd participants have received tags to sample any ungenotyped cows, heifers, and stock bulls.

The Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) has encouraged famers to return these samples "as soon as possible".

Samples must be returned by this date "to guarantee free genotyping and minimise potential issues prior to the busy calving season".

ICBF said this is to ensure samples can be processed through the lab well in advance of calving.

It added that timely sample returns ensure that:

All animals are genotyped and receive a genomic evaluation;

Calves can be accurately matched to their sire and dam;

Time allowed to re-sample - in the event the first sample does not produce a result.

If a sample is lost or a tag breaks during tagging, farmers can contact ICBF who will issue a replacement hair card so the animal can still be genotyped.

NGP

The National Genotyping Programme is a collaborative initiative enabling Ireland to take the first step in achieving a fully genotyped national herd, based on a cost-sharing model between the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, the beef and dairy industry, and participating farmers.

According to the ICBF, genotyping the national herd will provide "a huge opportunity for both the dairy and beef industry to accelerate the rates of gain of the national breeding indexes which will enhance farm sustainability and reduce carbon emissions".

Separately, another upcoming deadline date of note is that farmers participating in the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) have until February 15, 2026 to submit their survey data.